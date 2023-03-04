Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

PDCO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

