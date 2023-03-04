Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,312.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 81,332 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

