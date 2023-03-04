Patricia A. Turney Sells 1,432 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $22,668.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $949.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

