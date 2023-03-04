Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE:PSI opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.70.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

