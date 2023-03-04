Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.21.

PLC stock opened at C$28.62 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$20.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

