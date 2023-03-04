Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

FNA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,020.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,240,903 shares of company stock worth $38,500,364. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.