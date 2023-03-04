PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSE PAR opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

