Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

