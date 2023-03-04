Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Outbrain Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,662. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

