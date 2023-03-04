Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORKLY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.43. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

