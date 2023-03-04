Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Orkla ASA Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ORKLY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.43. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Orkla ASA Company Profile
