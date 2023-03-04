Origin Protocol Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.00 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,715,008 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.

Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.

Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

Origin Protocol Token Trading

