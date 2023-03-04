Oppenheimer Increases LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $40.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

LendingTree Stock Down 0.5 %

TREE opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $420.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $129.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,754.4% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 315,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 155,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

