OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $758,218.58 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

