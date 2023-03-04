Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ooma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

