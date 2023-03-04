Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.75 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $198.66 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.32 or 0.07005514 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

