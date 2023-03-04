Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) vs. Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Critical Contrast

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $1.81 million 5.00 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.49 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Onfolio and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30

Onfolio presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $6.28, indicating a potential upside of 1,551.75%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Onfolio.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.