OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 743,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 205,576 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $16.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

OneSpan Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

