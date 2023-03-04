OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 743,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 205,576 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $16.55.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.
OneSpan Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
