ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

