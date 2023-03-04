Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 332,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,270. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

