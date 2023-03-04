Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oncology Pharma Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of ONPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,587. Oncology Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.
About Oncology Pharma
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Pharma (ONPH)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.