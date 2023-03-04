Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Pharma Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ONPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,587. Oncology Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

