Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

