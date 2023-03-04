Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

OLPX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 87,421 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

