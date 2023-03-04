Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Outperform”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $176.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Okta by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.