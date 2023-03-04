Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $509.00 million-$511.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.94 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.74-$0.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. 6,937,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.