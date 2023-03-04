OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Stories

