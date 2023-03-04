OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
OFS Capital Price Performance
Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47.
Institutional Trading of OFS Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
