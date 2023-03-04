OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.