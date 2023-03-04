OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Financial Contrast

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Navios Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.4%. Navios Maritime pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime 21.36% 218.11% 9.87% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Navios Maritime and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $614.28 million 0.07 $116.69 million $3.34 0.85 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Summary

Navios Maritime beats OceanPal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

