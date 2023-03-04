Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 740 ($8.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ocado Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($12.80) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 830.20 ($10.02).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 550.20 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 670.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 647.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,316.50 ($15.89). The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

