Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don Barton bought 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,745 shares of company stock valued at $98,393. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

OVLY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.34. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,352. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

