Nuways Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Nuways set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.00 and its 200 day moving average is €20.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.02) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($25.96).

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

