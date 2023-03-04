Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 29,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,723. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $294,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.