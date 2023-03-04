Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUO opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

