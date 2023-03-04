Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.55. 54,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

