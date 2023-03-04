Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.38.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.