Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.38.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

