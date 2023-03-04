Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,896 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

