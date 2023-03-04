Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAZ stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

