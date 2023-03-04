NuCypher Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51.09 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and approximately $51.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00423290 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.00 or 0.28611624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.