NuCypher Hits Market Capitalization of $93.13 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and $60.06 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

