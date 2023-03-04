Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence Sells 26,144 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.88 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

