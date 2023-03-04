Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.76 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,458.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 428,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 86,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

