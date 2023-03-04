Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $143.20. 3,935,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,489. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

