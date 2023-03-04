NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
