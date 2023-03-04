NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,753,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

