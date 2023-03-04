Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 1,788,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.9 days.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPIFF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,311. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northland Power Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

