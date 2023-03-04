North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.76%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Further Reading

