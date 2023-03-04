Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Nordson Trading Up 0.9 %

NDSN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,262. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.85 and its 200-day moving average is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

