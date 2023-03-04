Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

