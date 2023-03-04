NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
NL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.79.
NL Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
