NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.79.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

