Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Up 3%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.77. 5,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Human Life, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment deals with the manufacture and sale of sealing, protective, process, and automotive materials.
