Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NISN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 15,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 million and a PE ratio of 0.39. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

