Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading Down 0.3%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.69. 76,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 120,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

